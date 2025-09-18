177 fugitives captured across Georgia during federal operation, officials say

Law enforcement authorities captured 177 fugitives accused of violent crimes across Georgia in a recent crackdown, officials announced Thursday.

The effort, known as "Operation No Escape," was led by the FBI Atlanta field office and the U.S. Marshals Service for the Northern District of Georgia. The six-week surge brought together law enforcement agencies statewide to track down suspects wanted on violent crime warrants.

Of those arrested, 28 were wanted for murder, homicide, or manslaughter. Another 60 faced assault charges, and eight men were accused of crimes against children.

"This is a message for all criminals, both foreign and domestic," U.S. Marshal Thomas Brown said in a statement. "If you harm United States citizens, you will not be allowed a moment of peace. You will be apprehended, and you will be prosecuted for your crimes."

FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown said the results show the power of partnerships.

"Here in Georgia, we aren't standing idly by," he said. "We promise to continue our work to disrupt violent crimes, drug organizations, and human traffickers whose criminal acts devastate families and communities."

The U.S. Marshals Service led arrest teams responsible for 56 of the captures. Arrests were made across the state, with the largest share in metro Atlanta. Authorities reported the following totals:

106 fugitives captured in metro Atlanta

27 in Columbus, Albany and Valdosta

16 in Macon and Athens

11 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

9 in Augusta and Statesboro

5 in Savannah and Brunswick

15 in Cartersville, Dalton and Gainesville

Officials said the fugitives had charges originating from 58 jurisdictions, including 31 from Atlanta police cases, 25 in DeKalb County, 10 in Henry County, and six in the rest of Fulton County.