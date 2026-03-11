Midair passenger fight forces Atlanta-bound Frontier flight to divert to Miami; woman arrested

A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Atlanta was forced to divert to Miami after a midair fight between passengers, leading to one woman's arrest, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Ebony Shyteria Harper was arrested Monday after investigators said she was involved in a physical altercation with other passengers while the plane was in the air.

The incident happened aboard Frontier Airlines Flight 2089, which had departed Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport at 2:15 p.m. and was headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Deputies said the disturbance began when Harper walked toward the restroom and leaned against a passenger, who was seated in the last row of the aircraft. According to the arrest affidavit, the passenger asked Harper to move her arm from his back.

Investigators said Harper then touched the other passenger's face. The alleged victim's wife asked her to stop touching her husband.

Authorities said the situation quickly escalated.

According to the affidavit, Harper also touched the alleged victim's wife's face, prompting a confrontation that turned physical. Another passenger told investigators she tried to break up the fight but was struck several times in the face with a closed fist.

The plane was diverted to Miami International Airport because of the disturbance and landed around 4:55 p.m., according to Flight Aware.

Law enforcement and federal authorities responded to the gate, including agents with the FBI and the TSA.

Deputies took Harper into custody without any additional issues. Police said none of the victims had visible injuries but indicated they wanted to press charges.

Harper faces a felony charge of battery on a person 65 years or older and a misdemeanor battery charge, according to the affidavit.

The aircraft remained grounded in Miami for about three hours before departing again at 7:49 p.m. The flight eventually arrived in Atlanta at 9:17 p.m., according to flight data.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.