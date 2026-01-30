Family who helped save Sawnee Mountain reacts to proposal to rename it after Trump

A proposal to rename one of Forsyth County's most well-known landmarks is sparking sharp backlash from local leaders and families tied to its preservation.

Republican state Rep. David Clark of Buford is introducing a resolution to rename Sawnee Mountain as "Trump Mountain," a move that has drawn criticism from the mayor of Cumming and from a family that donated hundreds of acres to protect the land. Clark is one of 10 candidates running for lieutenant governor in Georgia.

Sawnee Mountain holds deep meaning for Mary Helen McGruder, whose family donated 300 acres to Forsyth County to create what is now the Sawnee Mountain Preserve. She said changing the name would erase the mountain's Cherokee history.

"It's terrifically disrespectful," McGruder said. "I think it's terribly insulting to all the citizens. Not only in Forsyth County but the state of Georgia."

The mountain rises above Forsyth County and offers sweeping views. It was named after a Cherokee Native American chief. McGruder said her childhood home overlooked the mountain and that preserving it was a priority for her family.

"My father had owned the property with two other men," she said. "We divided the land into three parcels. We took 300 acres. With negotiations with Trust for Public Land, we were able to donate our 300 acres to Forsyth County."

Mary Helen McGruder's family donated 300 acres to Forsyth County to create what is now the Sawnee Mountain Preserve.

In 2005, the county turned that land into the Sawnee Mountain Preserve, which includes walking trails and a visitor's center.

"Whatever it took, we had to save Sawnee Mountain," McGruder said.

She believes the proposal to rename the mountain is politically motivated.

"I believe it was politically motivated," she said. "It's an attempt to get name recognition in a crowded field."

Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow also opposes the name change and said city leaders were not consulted about the proposal.

"I've lived here my whole life. It's been Sawnee Mountain my whole life," Brumbalow said. "Sawnee Mountain needs to stay Sawnee Mountain."

Brumbalow echoed concerns about political motives behind the resolution.

"I think it's somebody trying to get their name out there — David Clark," he said. "I think there's political motivations behind it."

State Rep. Brent Cox, who represents Cumming, northeast Forsyth County, and part of Hall County, also said he opposes the proposal.

"Sawnee Mountain is a key piece of our city," Cox said. "I oppose the resolution. It's not something myself or the constituents are interested in. Representative Clark and myself are friends, and I strongly disagree with this."

CBS News Atlanta reached out to Clark for comment on the proposed name change but had not heard back.