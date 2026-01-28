A Georgia state rep wants to rename Sawnee Mountain after President Trump

A Georgia lawmaker has introduced a resolution to rename Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County.

State Rep. David Clark, a Republican based in Buford, announced on Facebook Tuesday that he has introduced a resolution to rename Sawnee Mountain to "Trump Mountain." Clark said the proposal is meant to honor what he called Trump's "historic legacy of Making America Great Again." He also called Trump "one of the most transformative presidents in our nation's history."

Forsyth County officials, however, quickly distanced themselves from the proposal.

In a statement, Forsyth County Manager David McKee said county leadership was not consulted about the resolution and would have opposed it if given the opportunity.

"Following State Rep. Clark's resolution to rename Sawnee Mountain, Forsyth County remains committed to the historical importance of the Sawnee name in our community and as the official name for one of our community's most impactful natural resources," McKee said.

McKee added that county leaders "stand firm in preserving the legacy of the Cherokee tribe with the Sawnee name for the mountain range," emphasizing the cultural and historical significance tied to the existing name.

Rep. Clark represents parts of Gwinnett, Forsyth, and Hall counties and has served in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2015. He is currently running to become the lieutenant governor of Georgia.