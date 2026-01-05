Falcons promote Greg Beadles to CEO as Arthur Blank reshapes organization

More front office changes are underway for the Atlanta Falcons, as owner Arthur Blank has announced a new team president and CEO to lead the franchise into the future.

In a letter addressed to Falcons fans and the Atlanta community, Blank announced that Greg Beadles has been elevated to president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, effective immediately.

Beadles succeeds Rich McKay, who moves fully into an expanded leadership role across Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment after more than two decades overseeing the Falcons. Beadles will continue to oversee all business operations for the team and will work closely with a newly created football leadership position to align the franchise's football and business goals.

Blank says the change is part of a deliberate effort to reset the organization after multiple losing seasons.

"No statement can change the disappointment of the past several seasons," Blank wrote. "That responsibility rests with me."

The move comes just one day after the Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot, ending a tenure that included back-to-back 8–9 finishes and the franchise's eighth straight losing season. Blank says the organization recently completed a comprehensive, two-month evaluation of its football operations with the help of Sportsology Group.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 05: President Greg Beadles of the Atlanta Falcons speaks to the media as Raheem Morris is introduced as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

As part of that review, Blank confirms the Falcons are reshaping their leadership structure from the top down.

In addition to Beadles' promotion, the Falcons are creating a new president of football role, which will sit above both the head coach and general manager. That individual will be hired from outside the organization, report directly to Blank, and hold final authority over football decisions. The team plans to move quickly so the new president of football can help select the next head coach and general manager.

Beadles, as president and CEO, will collaborate closely with the new football president to ensure the franchise's resources and operations are aligned with the goal of building a consistently winning team.

Blank also mentioned that McKay's transition allows him to focus on major upcoming projects for AMBSE, including preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the NFL's 2028 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, stadium renovations, and the development of a training facility for AMBSE's future NWSL team.

McKay will continue serving in several leadership roles, including co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee and as an incoming chair of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce board.

"Honesty, effort and accountability must be reflected in the way this organization operates and performs," Blank wrote, adding that every decision moving forward will be made with the goal of building a team capable of sustained success.

Despite missing the playoffs again, Blank says he believes the Falcons have a strong core of veteran and young players and that the leadership openings will attract top candidates eager to return the franchise to its expected standard.

"I feel the urgency to get this right for you," Blank wrote. "You deserve the absolute best."