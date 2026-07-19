FAA issues temporary no-drone zone over Piedmont Park for final FIFA World Cup watch party

Drone operators are being warned to stay away from Piedmont Park on Sunday as thousands of soccer fans are expected to gather for a FIFA World Cup watch party.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction over the park in support of security operations surrounding the event.

The restriction will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, July 19, according to information shared with CBS News Atlanta.

Unauthorized aircraft, including recreational and commercial drones, will not be allowed to operate within a half-nautical-mile radius of the center of Piedmont Park during that time unless the FAA has granted specific authorization.

The FAA has established temporary "No Drone Zones" around World Cup stadiums, fan events and team facilities across the country to help protect spectators and participants.

Drone pilots are responsible for checking airspace restrictions before every flight. Operators who enter restricted airspace without authorization may face federal enforcement action, civil penalties and the possible seizure of their aircraft.

Authorities have been enforcing similar restrictions throughout the World Cup. Federal officials previously said drones detected flying illegally around protected tournament sites could be confiscated, while their operators could face fines or criminal charges.

Drone operators should check the FAA's current temporary flight restriction listings before taking off.