FBI seizes 76 drones caught flying near Atlanta FIFA Men's World Cup events, agency says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says they have seized more than 70 drones after operators allegedly violated the restrictions put in place in Atlanta during the FIFA Men's World Cup.

As of Monday, authorities say they have seized 76 drones, a jump from the 66 reported on Saturday.

The FAA has issued temporary flight restrictions centered on downtown Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Centennial Olympic Park area on days in which World Cup games are taking place. The next game between England and the Democratic Republic of the Congo is scheduled for Wednesday.

Additional flight restrictions are in place in Kennesaw and in Macon.

Drone operators who violate the temporary flight restrictions could face fines of up to $100,000, have their equipment confiscated, and potentially face criminal charges, the FBI said.

One person, identified as 37-year-old Mexico native Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez, is facing federal charges for allegedly flying over Centennial Olympic Park during the FIFA Fan Festival on June 15, authorities report.

The FBI recommends that drone pilots check for flight restrictions using the FAA-approved B4UFLY app before taking off.

The agency is also asking visitors to the World Cup game or Fan Fest to report any unsafe or improper drone use to the FBI tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.