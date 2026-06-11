FBI Atlanta seizes 3 drones near FIFA World Cup events, warns violators could face $100,000 fines

Federal authorities say they seized three drones Thursday after operators allegedly violated temporary flight restrictions in place around FIFA World Cup events and activities across metro Atlanta.

The FBI's Atlanta field office announced the drone seizures in coordination with law enforcement and federal partners, warning that unauthorized drone flights near World Cup venues and related events could lead to significant penalties.

According to the FBI, drone operators who violate the temporary flight restrictions could face fines of up to $100,000, have their equipment confiscated and potentially face criminal charges.

Officials did not immediately release details about where the drones were operating or whether any arrests were made.

The warning comes as Atlanta hosts a series of FIFA World Cup-related events expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region.

Federal authorities said the unsafe or improper use of drones, also known as unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), can pose risks to aircraft, law enforcement operations and people on the ground.

Before flying, drone operators are encouraged to check for active flight restrictions through the Federal Aviation Administration's approved B4UFLY service providers, which offer real-time information about temporary flight restrictions, restricted airspace and other flight advisories.

Officials are also asking the public to report any unsafe or suspicious drone activity.

Anyone who observes unsafe or improper drone operations can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online through the FBI's tip portal.

The FBI recently released public service announcements about World Cup safety and no-fly zones in Atlanta as authorities continue security preparations for the international tournament.