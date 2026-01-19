Ex-DeKalb County schools superintendent accused of choking wife granted bond with restrictions

A former DeKalb County Schools superintendent already facing federal charges was granted bond Monday after a judge heard disturbing allegations in a domestic violence case involving his wife and children.

Dr. Devon Horton appeared before Judge S. Derek Johnson-Gage as prosecutors with the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office outlined what they described as a violent argument inside the family's home. Prosecutors said the dispute escalated when Horton allegedly choked the victim for about 10 seconds, causing her to nearly lose consciousness. They said Horton admitted to grabbing her by the neck and argued he should be considered a significant risk.

The victim, identified in court as Mrs. Horton, appeared by Zoom and addressed the judge directly. She asked that her husband be released on bond, saying she was never afraid for her life and that her children were not in danger. She also told the court she did not make the 911 call that led police to the home.

"Even in the moment where things were escalating, I was never fearful for my life. My children were never in danger. He is under a tremendous amount of stress and I believe that it just came to a bubble," she said. "For our home to properly run, I just want him to be here ... This will never happen again. It has never happened, period. He's not a violent person."

Dr. Devon Horton Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Mrs. Horton told the judge she believes her husband is remorseful and said she has been working to line up counseling for him and for their family. She repeatedly expressed that she does not want him behind bars, saying their children need him around.

Judge Johnson-Gage said allegations involving hands placed around someone's neck weigh heavily when setting bond. She ordered Horton held on a $20,000 bond for the aggravated assault charge and a $5,000 bond for the cruelty to children charge.

As part of the bond conditions, the judge ordered no in-person contact between Horton and his wife. Horton will still be allowed to see his children, but all child exchanges must be handled through a third party.

Horton's arrest stems from a Saturday incident in the 1800 block of Chedworth Lane, where DeKalb County police responded to a domestic call. Investigators said a verbal argument between Horton and his wife turned physical. Police charged Horton with aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree, noting that children were present at the time of the alleged assault.

The case adds to Horton's growing legal troubles. Just months ago, he resigned as DeKalb County Schools superintendent after being indicted on federal charges in Illinois. In October 2025, a federal grand jury in Chicago charged Horton with 17 counts, including wire fraud, embezzlement, and tax evasion.

Prosecutors allege the 48-year-old issued more than $280,000 in contracts to three longtime friends while serving as superintendent of the Evanston-Skokie School District from 2020 to 2023 and received more than $80,000 in kickbacks. Horton has pleaded not guilty to all federal charges.