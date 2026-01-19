Former DeKalb County schools superintendent arrested on assault, child cruelty charges

A former DeKalb County Schools superintendent who is already facing serious federal charges is now accused in a domestic violence case in DeKalb County.

According to a Saturday incident report from the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a domestic call in the 1800 block of Chedworth Lane. Investigators said a verbal argument between Dr. Devon Horton and his wife escalated and became physical.

Police said Dr. Horton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree. The report stated that children were present at the time of the alleged assault.

Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

The arrest comes just months after Horton resigned from his position as DeKalb County Schools superintendent amid a federal indictment in Illinois.

In October 2025, a federal grand jury in Chicago charged Horton with 17 counts, including wire fraud, embezzlement and tax evasion. Prosecutors allege the 48-year-old issued more than $280,000 in contracts to three longtime friends while serving as superintendent of the Evanston-Skokie School District from 2020 to 2023, then received more than $80,000 in kickbacks.

Horton pleaded not guilty to all charges in an Illinois court.

Federal prosecutors also allege Horton used district funds for personal expenses, including meals, gift cards, vehicle costs and travel, and failed to report the alleged income on his tax returns. If convicted, Horton could face more than 10 years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

Horton was suspended without pay by the DeKalb County School Board the day the indictment was announced. He later submitted his resignation, which took effect Nov. 15, 2025. The board named Dr. Norman C. Sauce III as acting superintendent.

In July, just months before the indictment, the board had extended Horton's contract through 2028 and raised his annual salary to $360,000. A district spokesperson said Horton was paid through his resignation date.

Three other men were also indicted in the federal case. Prosecutors allege the group created companies and billed school districts for services that were not provided.

An attorney for Horton previously said his client experienced threats and intimidation while serving as superintendent and said Horton plans to fight the charges in court.

The charges announced Saturday by DeKalb County police are separate from the federal case in Illinois. Horton is expected to appear in court Monday to see a judge over the assault and child cruelty charges.

No additional details about the domestic incident have been released.