Everything you need to know about the Georgia primary elections

Georgian voters are heading to the polls on May 19 to cast their ballots for who should represent the Republican and Democratic parties for major federal, statewide, local, and legislative offices ahead of November's general election.

Before you get to your voting booth, here's everything you need to know about the Georgia primary.

Early voting

Early voting runs from April 20 to May 15. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes, a runoff would take place on June 16.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 550,000 people have already voted across the state - a record for a early voting in primary election. That's around 7.6% of the over 7.3 million active voters in the Peach State. Data shows that Democrats have seen a higher turnout, with more than 50,000 votes case compared to Republicans.

Competitive races for major seats and a focus to turn Georgia purple

This year's election sees some of the state's most powerful positions left without an incumbent in the race. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is term-limited. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Attorney General Chris Carr are all leaving their current positions in the hopes of succeeding the popular governor.

Federally, three Republicans are facing off to eventually challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is running unopposed in his primary and has a massive campaign chest for the November election.

Democrats are hoping to continue the momentum of last year's Public Service Commission elections to win the Georgia governor's office for the first time since 1998.

What this means for Georgia voters

Voter turnout and choices now could shape the state's political balance and bring more attention to elections that have already caught the eye of the national political party and lawmakers. Campaigns are working around the clock in the effort to get out the vote to ensure their candidate either wins outright or makes a runoff.

What Georgia voters are picking

Federal

U.S. Senate

State

In the primaries, Georgians will vote on nominees for major state offices, including:

Georgia Governor:

Lieutenant Governor:

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Agricultural Commissioner

Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner

State School Superintendent

Labor Commissioner

Public Service Commissioner District 3

Republicans: Fitz Johnson, Brandon Martin

Democrats: Incumbent Peter Hubbard is running unopposed.

Public Service Commissioner District 5

Supreme Court Justice Seats

Court of Appeals Seats

Incumbent Trenton "Trent" Brown is being challenged by Will Wooten

Incumbent Sara Doyle is running unopposed.

Incumbent Elizabeth D. Gobeil is being challenged by Fatima Harris Felton

Incumbent David Todd Markle is running unopposed.

Incumbent J. Wade Padget is running unopposed.

What's my Georgia polling location?

Here's a look at how to find your polling location in Georgia so you can cast your ballot in the primary.

Visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page. Once logged in with your name, county, and date of birth, you can check your voter registration status, see your sample ballot, and update your voter information. On that website, you will also find your precinct information as well as directions to the polling place.

Contact Your County Election Office: You can also contact your local county election office directly. They can provide you with information about your polling place and any other voting-related questions. You can find your county election office here.

Check Voter Registration Card: Your voter registration card, if you have one, typically includes your polling location.

All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

What do you need to bring to vote in Georgia?

To vote in person, you must have a valid photo ID, which includes a driver's license or U.S. passport. You can also use the state's free voter ID card, which can be issued at any County Board of Registrar's Office.