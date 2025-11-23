Rep. Buddy Carter calls for more federal agents in metro Atlanta, citing immigration concerns

Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is advocating for increased federal law enforcement presence in metro Atlanta, describing the situation as "alarming" and urging the Department of Homeland Security to intervene.

Carter told CBS Atlanta on Friday that Atlanta needs additional federal agents because of crime and what he claims is a growing number of undocumented immigrants living in Georgia.

"We found out that there are over half a million illegal immigrants in the state of Georgia, the sixth most in any state in the country," Carter said. "That's alarming, and this is something that should be addressed now."

Carter's office referenced a 2023 report from the Migration Policy Institute estimating that about 479,000 people without legal status live in Georgia.

While Carter's district covers southeast Georgia — not Atlanta — he said the city remains a focal point for his concerns.

"Atlanta is the most populous area in our state… and that's where a lot of the illegals are at. So that's where we should focus," he said.

Carter also echoed past comments from Gov. Brian Kemp, who has supported efforts under former President Donald Trump's administration to remove what he described as "dangerous criminals" from Georgia communities.

"I don't know of any citizen who doesn't want to feel safe and who doesn't deserve to feel safe in their city and in their state," Carter said. "That's exactly what we're trying to do here."

Community reaction

The request is already drawing pushback from Atlanta residents and immigrant advocates who worry increased federal presence could lead to immigration raids and disrupt families.

One resident who spoke with CBS Atlanta said the proposal is causing fear in immigrant communities.

"We don't want ICE to come to Atlanta," she said. "We are a community of workers and there is nothing wrong with us."

Democratic response

Democratic Rep. Nikema Williams is opposing Carter's request. Her office told CBS Atlanta they are planning a "Know Your Rights" event on December 6 to help community members understand how to respond if confronted by federal immigration authorities.

Williams argues that increased enforcement could escalate tensions and harm families who contribute to local economies.

Political backdrop

The debate comes as Carter prepares to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in the next election, making immigration and public safety key issues in a high-profile statewide race.

CBS Atlanta reached out to Sen. Ossoff's office for comment. We have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.