Employee speaks out on alleged conditions inside Atlanta Police Department's mounted patrol unit

What began as a routine, behind-the-scenes look at a specialized unit of the Atlanta Police Department has taken an unexpected turn — now driven by a city employee who says she felt compelled to speak out about poor conditions.

The department has recently highlighted its mounted patrol unit — officers on horseback — as it prepares for increased visibility during major events, including FIFA matches expected in Atlanta this summer. CBS News Atlanta was invited to profile the women serving in the unit.

But during that visit, a different story began to emerge.

Mounted officers are among the most recognizable figures in Atlanta policing, often described by the department as "majestic ambassadors," tasked with crowd control and crime deterrence at more than 100 events each year.

Inside the barn at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, CBS News Atlanta observed an orderly and professional equine environment.

Horses looked healthy and well-fed. Water appeared clean. Stalls were neatly bedded with fresh wood shavings. Officers spoke with pride about the unique partnership between rider and horse and the responsibility that comes with it.

But that image sharply contrasts with allegations laid out in a lawsuit filed against the city and the account of the woman at the center of it.

Kelly Robison filed a lawsuit alleging the Atlanta Police Department's horses are not receiving adequate care. CBS News Atlanta

Kelly Robison, a six-year civilian employee and the barn's manager, called a barn master, is now speaking out.

"I'm doing this for the animal," Robison told CBS News Atlanta.

In her lawsuit, Robison alleges the horses are not receiving adequate care or nutrition. She provided photos that she says show stalls left uncleaned, water buckets contaminated with manure, visible skin infections, and hooves impacted with debris — conditions that can lead to serious bacterial infections.

She also claims that three horses were treated for colic, a potentially fatal gastrointestinal condition, which she attributes to improper feeding.

Robinson provided photos to CBS News Atlanta that she says show stalls at the Atlanta Police Department stable left uncleaned. Kelly Robinson

Beyond care, Robison raises concerns about training, specifically whether the horses are adequately prepared for the kinds of large-scale crowds they could face during international events like FIFA.

When asked directly whether deploying the horses in that environment could be risky, Robison didn't hesitate.

"I think it's a huge liability. I'm worried," she said.

The lawsuit goes further. It alleges Robison was demoted and placed on leave after raising concerns internally.

It frames her actions as protected whistleblowing, accusing the city of failing to provide proper water and humane care, and of retaliating against her for speaking out. The complaint describes the department's alleged actions as "willful" and "reckless," and claims lasting damage to her reputation and mental health.

Robison says she still reports to the barn each day but is no longer allowed to ride or train horses.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, the Atlanta Police Department said, "It is policy to not comment on pending litigation."

The department added that an investigation by the Georgia Department of Agriculture found the allegations to be unfounded.

The suit filed in Fulton County Superior Court requests a jury trial, and Robison's attorney, Marissa Torgerson, said she is asking for compensatory damages for her client.

Robison says this isn't about headlines or litigation — but about the welfare of the animals she works with and trained every day.