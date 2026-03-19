Atlanta stable master sues city, alleging retaliation after reporting concerns about police horses

A longtime Atlanta Police Department employee who oversees the agency's mounted patrol horses has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city, alleging she was retaliated against after raising concerns about the treatment of the animals.

In a complaint filed in Fulton County Superior Court, Kelly Robison accuses the City of Atlanta of violating Georgia's whistleblower law after she reported what she described as unsafe and inhumane conditions involving police horses.

Robison, who has worked as the department's stable master and equine coordinator since 2020, alleges she repeatedly raised concerns about issues ranging from lack of clean water and unsanitary stalls to improper training and medical care for the horses.

According to the lawsuit, Robison warned supervisors about problems including debris left in horses' hooves, untreated infections, unsafe transport conditions, and officers using improper riding techniques. She also cited concerns about horses not being trained for crowd control and being handled by unqualified personnel.

The complaint alleges the department failed to address those concerns and instead retaliated against her after she continued to speak out.

Robison claims she was stripped of key job duties, excluded from trainings, and later placed on paid administrative leave in 2025. When she returned, she said her role had been reduced, she was no longer allowed to ride or train horses, and a new position handling many of her former responsibilities was given to a less-experienced employee.

The lawsuit argues those actions violated the Georgia Whistleblower Act, which protects public employees who report potential violations of laws or safety standards.

Robison is seeking a jury trial, back pay, damages, and attorney's fees. She has also filed a discrimination complaint with federal regulators and says she may add those claims to the case.

The City of Atlanta has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit.