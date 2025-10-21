East Coweta pitcher Jada Savage battles MS while leading team toward state softball title

The East Coweta Indians are chasing back-to-back state softball championships, and they're doing it with inspiration drawn from one of their own.

On Monday afternoon, the defending champions took the field at home, pushing toward another title run led by senior pitcher Jada Savage, whose story has become the heartbeat of the program.

"We do have eight seniors," said head coach Franklin Deloach. "Those girls have really done a great job bringing the younger ones along. It's been rewarding in so many ways."

One of those seniors, Savage, wears No. 31, and her name is already etched in East Coweta history. She holds the program record for the most career strikeouts. But for Deloach, it's her resilience that stands out most.

"She plays with a ton of courage," Deloach said. "If I had to describe Jada in one word, it would probably be courage."

Savage was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the ninth grade, a condition that can cause fatigue, muscle weakness, and vision problems. But she hasn't let it slow her down.

"Just being able to be out here. Not everybody gets the chance to do the things they love," Savage said. "I get to do it even though I have a little struggle. I want to set an example for younger girls who may go through the same thing or something different."

Even when she's pitching, Savage finds other ways to contribute. In Monday's matchup against Cherokee High School, she showed off her bat, too.

"That's a secret weapon I have," she said with a smile. "Not everybody expects a pitcher to hit, but I'll hit sometimes. It's okay."

Beyond the field, Savage gives back to the community. She donates to multiple sclerosis charities and visits patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, hoping to inspire others facing their own challenges.

Next fall, Savage will take her talents and her determination to Ole Miss, where she's committed on a softball scholarship.

"We're going to start building in the fall," she said. "My class is the one that's really going to get us to the top, so I'm super excited to get there and hopefully win a World Series."

But before Oxford, there's unfinished business at home. After sweeping a doubleheader against Cherokee — with Savage pitching both games — East Coweta is headed to the state quarterfinals in Columbus, hoping to keep its championship streak alive.