Early voting opens as nearly 20 candidates vie to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene All eyes are on Georgia’s 14th Congressional District as early voting begins in the special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene. With a crowded field of nearly 20 candidates and a high-profile Trump endorsement in play, low turnout could have a major impact on the race’s outcome. Political analysts say the lack of advertising may keep turnout low, but a motivated base could decide who moves on to a potential runoff.