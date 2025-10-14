South Fulton mayor facing crowded field in November's race: See the full list of candidates

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau attends the opening night of "The Wiz" at Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company Performance Venue in 2023. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Voters in South Fulton are heading to the polls starting on Tuesday to see if the metro Atlanta city's second-ever mayor will have another four years in office.

Mayor Khalid Kamau, who goes by Mayor Kobi, is running for a second term amid multiple fights with the South Fulton City Council and allegations over improper city spending.

Three seats on the City Council are also on the ballot, one of which does not have an incumbent running.

South Fulton mayor's election decision

In April, Kamau announced at a City Council meeting that he would not be seeking re-election, pointing to the position's annual salary of $47,000 as the reason.

"To keep this promise of doing this job full-time and this job only, I have sold my mother's house. I've been on food stamps and turned down some pretty good job offers," Kamau said. The mayor also announced that he would be "scaling back" his work during the remainder of his time in office.

Months later, Kamau said he had reversed his decision and would be running in November's election.

Among the candidates he's facing in the election is City Councilmember Carmalitha L. Gumbs, who has criticized Kamau in the past over allegations that he spent tens of thousands of dollars on unauthorized expenses. William "Bill" Edwards, the first mayor of the city who lost to Kamau in 2021, is also running for the position.

South Fulton mayoral election candidates

khalid "Kobi" kamau (Incumbent)

Joseph Adeyemi

Mark Baker

Kelvin Davis

William "Bill" Edwards

Carmalitha L. Gumbs

Jewel Johnson

Ray Mills

Ryan D. Olson

City Council candidates

District 2:

Quasar Alexander

Ken Austin

Araba Dowell

D'Jaris Glasco

Aaron Johnson

Stephanie G. Johnson

Connie Robinson

Joy Treadwell

Peni Webster

District 4:

Jaceey Sebastian (Incumbent)

Mel Keyton

Mike Johnson

Kenya Moore

District 6

Natasha Williams (Incumbent)

Tashima Freeman

Torrey Tomlinson

Georgia voter registration and election dates

Early voting begins on Oct. 14 and continues through Oct. 31.

The election is Nov. 4.

You can find the list of early voting locations on Fulton County's website.