Dunwoody neighborhood's annual Halloween party ending after over 20 years due to safety concerns

After more than two decades, a Dunwoody neighborhood is shutting down its popular spooky celebration.

Briers North's Halloween show has drawn thousands of trick-or-treaters in the past, but organizers say it's become a safety issue, and it's time to close their streets to the public.

"It's become bigger than we can handle," Sam Gold said. She has called Briers North Drive home for over 20 years.

Over that time, she's watched as the small neighborhood idea turned into a metro Atlanta tradition.

"It started as a neighborhood decorating for Halloween, and over the years, it just blossomed into thousands of people coming through the neighborhood," she said.

What started as a small neighborhood Halloween celebration became a metro Atlanta tradition. Alex Sanz/CBS News Atlanta

Last year, Gold said more than 5,000 people crowded the residential neighborhood's two streets. Some of those visitors parked in other neighborhoods and blocked driveways.

"I can't imagine first responders getting through if an emergency happened," she said.

Thousands of people visited the small Dunwoody neighborhood to celebrate Halloween, making the crowds a safety issue, residents say. Courtesy of Sam Gold

Gold said residents also noticed visitors stealing decorations, so neighbors started decorating later.

Neighbor Joe Bowen says it usually takes him 15 hours to decorate his property for the holiday.

"It's more heads, arms, hands, everything you can imagine with skeleton heads," he said.

While the neighborhood will still celebrate Halloween, it will be a lot more of a local affair. Visitors from outside the neighborhood won't be allowed to trick or treat.