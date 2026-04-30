Dunwoody High student deported to Honduras after traffic stop sparked ICE case, attorney says

CBS News Atlanta has learned a Dunwoody High School student at the center of a high-profile immigration case has been deported to Honduras, marking a dramatic turn after weeks of uncertainty surrounding his detention.

According to the teen's immigration attorney, Axel Gerardo Archaga Rios was removed from the United States despite ongoing legal efforts to halt his deportation.

"ICE ordered him removed and he is now in Honduras. It's a shame … they didn't even wait for the judge to assess and decide to reopen the case," said Alexandros Cornejo, Rios' attorney.

The 18-year-old Dunwoody High junior first came to national attention after being arrested March 27 during a traffic stop for allegedly running a stop sign and driving without a valid license.

At the time, Dunwoody police said the arresting officer was not aware of any immigration hold. But after Rios was released on bond two days later, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office confirmed he was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A case years in the making

Federal immigration officials say Rios entered the United States in 2014 near the Texas border and was issued a final order of removal in 2015.

His attorney has argued the situation is more complex.

Cornejo says Rios came to the U.S. as a young child with his mother, who was seeking asylum after fleeing domestic violence. He says missed court dates years ago led to the removal order now driving the case.

In recent weeks, Cornejo filed a stay of removal and was working to reopen the case in Florida, hoping to give Rios a chance to apply for asylum.

That effort, he says, was cut short.

A student, athlete, and community member

Before his detention, Rios was a junior at Dunwoody High School, where supporters described him as a student with deep ties to the community.

In prior CBS News Atlanta reporting, his attorney described him as optimistic even while in custody.

"He's an American boy… I'm going to go back to play soccer, and be with my friends, and graduate from high school," Cornejo recalled Rios saying.

Rios had been held at the Folkston ICE Processing Center in South Georgia prior to his deportation.

What happens next

With Rios now in Honduras, his legal options become significantly more limited. Immigration attorneys say reopening cases after removal is possible—but difficult and often lengthy.

The case has also renewed questions about how local arrests can intersect with federal immigration enforcement, particularly for young people brought to the U.S. as children.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to ICE for additional comment on the deportation and whether the agency considered the pending legal filings before carrying out the removal.