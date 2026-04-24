Dunwoody teen in ICE custody fighting to stay in the U.S., attorney says

A Dunwoody teenager is in ICE custody following a traffic stop at the end of March.

Officials with the Dunwoody Police Department said they arrested 18-year-old Axel Gerardo Archaga Rios after he ran a stop sign and was driving without a valid license.

Rios' attorney, Alexandros Cornejo, said they are optimistic about his case, but they're also being realistic about the possible outcome.

Cornejo said they are late in the game since a final order of removal was issued for both Rios and his mom in 2015.

"ICE could at any point decide to exercise discretion and go after her, absolutely that could happen," Cornejo said.

Axel Gerardo Archaga Rios has been in ICE custody since March 29. Courtesy of Kelin Rios

Cornejo said Rios came to the United States with his mom when he was a young boy from Honduras. He said Rios' mom was seeking asylum and moved from Florida to Georgia to escape domestic violence.

According to Cornejo, Rios and his mother missed court dates because of that move.

"She was under the assumption that she had an attorney working on her case," Cornejo said. "Unfortunately, this was not a licensed attorney. As a result, she never got any notice from anyone. She just found out about this months ago. She had no idea this was going to happen."

Dunwoody police said Rios was arrested on March 27, but the arresting officer was not aware of any ICE hold at that time.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said Rios was turned over to ICE after being released on bond on March 29.

Rios is now in ICE custody at the Folkston ICE Processing Center near Brunswick.

"This kid is so brave," Cornejo said. "He is so brave. I have so many people detained, but when he calls me, he's always in a good mood, and he's so optimistic. He's an American boy. He's like, 'I'm going to be OK. I didn't break the law. I didn't do anything wrong. This is my country. I'm going to go back to play soccer, and be with my friends, and graduate from high school. I'm going to be OK, and I know it.'"

CBS Atlanta reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about Rios. Their statement is below:

"On March 27, 2026, the Dunwoody Police Department arrested Axel Gerardo Archaga Rios, an 18-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, in Atlanta for driving without a license. ICE lodged a detainer with the DeKalb County jail. Local authorities cooperated with ICE and turned him over.

"This administration is not going to ignore the rule of law. Archaga Rios illegally entered the U.S. on June 25, 2014, near the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, and was RELEASED into the country by the Obama administration. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal on September 1, 2015. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal."

CBS Atlanta also obtained statements from Dunwoody Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said:

"The suspect in question was pulled over by Dunwoody Police for running a stop sign. In addition, he did not have a driver's license. He was taken to the DeKalb County jail for processing and this was the end of the Dunwoody Police Department's interaction with him," Dunwoody Sgt. Michael Cheek said in a statement. "The officer who arrested the subject was not aware of any ICE hold at the time of arrest. This was discovered after Dunwoody Police released custody of him to the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office. The transfer process would have been handled by the Sheriff's Office.

"The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office complies with procedures set forth in H.B. 1105 regarding individuals who are arrested by local law enforcement agencies and subsequently released to the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Division of the Department of Homeland Security (ICE)," DeKalb County Sheriff spokesperson Cynthia Baugh Williams said. "The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is no longer involved in the case of Axel Gerardo Archaga Rios, who was released into ICE custody on an immigration detainer notice after being bonded out of the DeKalb County Jail on March 29, 2026. Please contact the ICE office for any additional details."

Cornejo said he has filed a stay of removal for Rios. He's also working to get Rios' final order of removal dismissed in Florida so he can apply for asylum.