Driver killed after floodwaters carry away vehicle during North Georgia storms, officials say

One person has been reported dead after a massive storm flooded multiple counties in North Georgia earlier this week, officials say.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Josh Lamb said that floodwaters swept away a vehicle near CCC Camp Road in Murray County. The driver was found dead, Lamb said.

Officials did not share the driver's identity.

"Our heart goes out to their family," Lamb said.

CBS News Atlanta

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Fannin, Gilmer, Murray and Union counties, allowing emergency crews to deploy in the area to help with rescues and recovery efforts. Local state of emergencies are also in place.

Lamb said debris removal remains a significant priority as crews attempt to clear roads.

Authorities say there were 100 rescues reported during the flooding response, 97 of those being in Fannin County with the rest in Gilmer County.

An emergency shelter remains open at the Fannin County Recreation Center on Tom Boyd Road in Blue Ridge. Displaced residents may go there if they can travel safely, officials said. The Red Cross is at the shelter assisting families impacted by the flooding.

While the floodwaters had receded, Lamb said that residents should continue to follow the recommendations of their local governments.