McCaysville begins flood recovery with City Hall closed and police working from a bus

Severe flooding forced families out of their homes in McCaysville. Now, business owners are figuring out how to reopen, and police are working out of a bus.

In a Friday update, Police Chief Michael Otis Earley said the department lost "virtually everything," and city government buildings were severely damaged. Some businesses and government buildings had reopened just last week after earlier flooding, he said.

"We do not know how long this recovery will take, and we cannot promise that tomorrow will be easy," Earley said. "But I can promise that we will continue standing beside our citizens and doing everything within our power to help our community recover."

The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency said crews rescued 57 people overnight. An emergency shelter at the Fannin County Recreation Center, 370 Tom Boyd Road in Blue Ridge, is open to displaced residents who can reach it safely. The Red Cross is helping families there.

McCaysville Police Chief Michael Otis Earley said his department lost "virtually everything" in the flooding and is temporarily operating from a bus behind City Hall. CBS News Atlanta

Where residents can get water and offer help

City Hall is closed until further notice, and routine city services are suspended, Earley said. Police are operating from a mobile command bus behind City Hall at 223 Blue Ridge Drive, where the city is also distributing water. Anyone who wants to volunteer or donate must check in with officials there.

Access to downtown remains limited to authorized residents, business owners and emergency personnel. A mandatory curfew remains in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the restricted area.

CBS News Atlanta

Flood damage shuts down local pharmacy

McCaysville Drug Center said it will stay closed while staff assess the damage, clean up, and make a plan to reopen safely. The pharmacy acknowledged customers' concerns about getting their medications and said it would post updates as soon as it could.

The Defense Health Agency said TRICARE beneficiaries in Fannin, Gilmer, Murray and Union counties can get emergency prescription refills through Nov. 15. Beneficiaries can bring their prescription bottle to a participating pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, they can contact a participating pharmacy or Express Scripts for help. To find a pharmacy, call 877-363-1303 or use the online pharmacy locator.