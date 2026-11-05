McCaysville declares state of emergency as flooding impacts homes and businesses

McCaysville officials have declared a state of emergency and closed all city entrances after severe flooding forced residents from their homes, and rescue crews are responding across Fannin County.

In a 6:00 a.m. announcement, the city said only authorized public safety and emergency response personnel may enter until further notice. Officials urged people not to bypass barricades or interfere with emergency operations.

Closed access points include River Road, Mobile Road, Blue Ridge Drive and Highway 68 entering from Tennessee.

The closure followed a 4:30 a.m. order directing everyone living on West Tennessee Avenue and East Tennessee Avenue to evacuate immediately.

Residents whose evacuation routes are blocked by floodwaters should move to higher ground and call 911, officials said. People should not attempt to walk or drive through floodwaters.

CBS News Atlanta

Rescues underway across Fannin County

In a 3:15 a.m. update, county emergency officials said multiple homes had flooded, with some completely surrounded by water. Swift-water rescue teams were rescuing and evacuating residents, with agencies from outside the county assisting local crews.

Emergency personnel also responded to multiple structure fires believed to have been caused by lightning strikes, according to the county update.

McCaysville Public Safety Director and Police Chief Michael O. Earley said rising water had affected several downtown businesses and displaced families across Fannin County. Police also closed Blue Ridge Drive at the bridge and the Steel Bridge because of flooding.

County officials urged residents in safe locations to stay put and avoid unnecessary travel, saying emergency resources were stretched thin. Anyone whose home is threatened by rising water should move to higher ground and call 911.

An emergency shelter is open at the Fannin County Recreation Center, 370 Tom Boyd Road in Blue Ridge. Displaced residents may go there if they can travel safely, officials said.

The county has activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response and additional resources.