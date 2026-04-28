Dream lock in Angel Reese with fourth-year option after blockbuster trade to Atlanta

Angel Reese hasn't played a game yet for Atlanta, but the Dream are already making a strong statement about what she means to the franchise.

The team announced Monday it is exercising Reese's fourth-year option, locking in another season for the 23-year-old forward as part of its evolving core.

"It was an easy decision to pick up Angel's fourth-year option," Dream general manager Dan Padover said. "She's a key part of a core group we're excited to continue building around in Atlanta."

The move comes less than a month after Atlanta acquired Reese in a major trade ahead of the 2026 WNBA season. The Dream landed the two-time All-Star from the Chicago Sky in exchange for first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 and a 2028 second-round pick swap.

Reese embraced the move right away, posting on social media: "An Angel's DREAM TL WHAT UP?! @AtlantaDream."

Angel Reese speaks during her introduction during a news conference by the Atlanta Dream on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Atlanta. The Dream acquired Reese for first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028. Brynn Anderson / AP

Originally selected seventh overall by Chicago in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese is entering the third season of her four-year rookie-scale contract, which was initially valued at $324,383.

However, her earnings are set to rise significantly under the league's new collective bargaining agreement. Reese's base salary for the 2026 season is expected to jump from about $75,000 to $350,692, according to Spotrac, as part of adjustments to align with the updated rookie scale.

On the court, Reese brings immediate production to Atlanta. Through her first two seasons, she has averaged 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, establishing herself as one of the league's most dominant rebounders.

She recorded 49 double-doubles during that span, set rookie rebounding records and led the WNBA in rebounding in 2025.