Angel Reese excited to return to Chicago with Dream after injury, suspension and turbulent season with Sky

When Angel Reese returns to Chicago on Wednesday for the Dream's first preseason game, it won't just be about basketball. It will be about revisiting a chapter of her early career shaped by adversity, achievement, growth, and everything in between.

Now with the Dream, Reese is set to face her former team for the first time since a turbulent 2025 season that ended with injuries, a suspension and the Sky missing the playoffs.

But Reese isn't framing it as revenge.

"No, just another exciting opportunity for me to be in Chicago," she said after practice, nonchalantly. "I loved my experience there. It was amazing, and seeing a lot of familiar faces on Wednesday is going to be good."

That mindset reflects where Reese is now: focused less on the past and more on finding her role with a new team that has championship expectations.

Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko addresses players during practice Monday, April 27, ahead of the team's first preseason game againt the Chicago Sky. CBS News Atlanta

During the portion of practice open to the media, Reese spent much of her time battling for position in the paint, working to create scoring chances. At times, she struggled to find clean looks down low, with teammates like rookie Madina Okot and guard Indya Nivar making things difficult.

"I'm learning different ways to get my teammates open," Reese said. "We have a lot of great players on this team, so it's about finding where I fit and how I can help."

She added that her focus has been on improving the details, setting better screens, finding the right angles, and building chemistry in the pick-and-roll.

"I'm just trying to get better on that and figure out ways to score easier," she said.

Around her, the pieces are starting to come together.

Guard Jordin Canada looked steady running the offense, calling out plays and keeping things organized, while Rhyne Howard balanced her scoring with an effort to get others involved.

Howard said what stands out most about the team so far isn't any one moment, it's the daily progress.

"We're working extremely hard," Howard said. "The way we practice, the way we come in and continue to learn and get at least 1% better each day, I think we've done a good job of that."

That growth has shown up in scrimmages, too, where the team is already building chemistry.

"Every day proves that we can be special," Howard said. "Good or bad, we're still celebrating each other. We're talking, moving on to the next play and focusing on what we can do."

For Reese, that support system could be key as she steps back onto the court in Chicago — not as a former cornerstone, but as part of a new foundation in Atlanta.