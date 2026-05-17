Dogs take flight at West Cobb's annual Paws Fest in Marietta

Families, pet lovers and high-flying canines gathered at The Avenue West Cobb this weekend as the shopping center hosted its annual Paws Fest, featuring DockDogs competitions, live entertainment and pet-focused vendors.

The free two-day event brought together dog owners from across metro Atlanta to watch canine athletes compete in dock-diving events, including Big Air, Extreme Vertical and Speed Retrieve competitions.

"We are doing our annual Paws Fest. It's our fourth year doing it," said Dani Kronlein, marketing manager for The Avenue West Cobb. "At first it started off as dock diving, and then as the years progressed, people have been requesting, 'Hey, let's go shopping, let's add some more to it.'"

Dani Kronlein, marketing manager for The Avenue West Cobb, says Paws Fest began with dock diving and has expanded as attendees requested more activities and shopping options. CBS News Atlanta

Kronlein said the event has expanded over the years to include live music, local shopping vendors, children's activities and food options, helping transform the festival into a broader community event.

Throughout the weekend, spectators gathered around a large outdoor pool as dogs sprinted down a runway and launched themselves into the water, with some jumps stretching more than 14 feet. Organizers said the competitions are part of the DockDogs National Sportsmen's Series.

In addition to the competitions, attendees could visit pet vendors, enjoy snow cones and mocktails, participate in children's craft stations and browse handmade pet products.

Attendees enjoyed pet vendors, snow cones, mocktails, kids' crafts, and handmade pet products at Paws Fest. CBS News Atlanta

Kronlein said the event reflects the strong dog-friendly culture developing around West Cobb.

"We have a huge dog community here too," she said. "So many people walk their dogs and train here at The Avenue, so we love hosting it all the time."

According to organizers, the event has become a community favorite for families and pet owners alike.