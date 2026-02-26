Demolition begins of condemned building in South Fulton's troubled Camelot Condominiums

Demolition is underway at a South Fulton condominium complex that for years has been plagued with fires and violence.

Camelot Condominiums has had several fires and shootings. Several buildings have been condemned, but it has taken years for any of them to be torn down.

"For years, Building 9 stood as a reminder of deferred maintenance, significant safety concerns, and the urgent need for coordinated action," said South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs.

Camelot Condominium residents are raising concerns about where the bulldozers will go next.

"To me it's kind of odd, it seems like the whole city wants to come out and celebrate or commemorate this building coming down but they haven't said anything about, you know, they're losing their homes," said resident Condia Perry.

Demolition is underway at the Camelot Condominiums complex. CBS News Atlanta

"Our priority is the safety and well-being of our residents, and although the demolition of Building 9 is just the beginning, it reflects our continued commitment to remove blight as we build a safer, stronger community where every family has the opportunity to thrive," District 5 Councilmember Keosha B. Bell said.

Perry acknowledges the complex's rap sheet

"2020 to 2025, we've had almost 40 murders. That's more than some cities," she said.

Perry hopes the city does more than just leave residents without a home.

"We have people who have invested in this community over 40 years ago and they're losing their home," said Perry.

This demolition project is expected to last for two weeks. The mayor says three more buildings will come down between now and May.