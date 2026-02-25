City of South Fulton to demolish Camelot Condominiums building 9 after years of violence, blight

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — After years of violence, fires, and mounting frustration from residents, the City of South Fulton is moving forward with the demolition of Building 9 at Camelot Condominiums.

City leaders are set to begin tearing down the building on Thursday afternoon at 5655 Old National Highway.

Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. at the site ahead of the scheduled 4 p.m. demolition. She will be joined by District 5 Councilmember Keosha B. Bell.

The Camelot Condominiums property has long been considered a public safety concern and an eyesore in the community. In 2023, six residents were tragically killed at the property. Since then, officials say there have been numerous reported shootings and fires.

"We have been waiting eight years as a city for this day," Gumbs said ahead of the demolition. "We are ready to move forward, and this demolition is just the start of more good things to come in this part of our city."

Councilmember Bell, who was selected last month to serve as mayor pro tem this year, said the project marks tangible progress.

"This project is tangible progress in the removal of a long-standing damaged building," Bell said. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of our residents, and although the demolition of Building 9 is just the beginning, it reflects our continued commitment to remove blight as we build a safer, stronger community where every family has the opportunity to thrive."

The demolition is being led by The M Mitchell Group, a Carrollton-based company under contract with the city. The project is expected to last approximately two weeks.

City officials have not yet announced what will replace the building, but leaders say the demolition represents a broader effort to revitalize the area and address long-standing safety concerns.

The news conference is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 26, at 3:30 p.m., with demolition beginning at 4 p.m.