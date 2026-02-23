Delta offering travel waivers after Jalisco cartel leader's killing disrupts flights to Mexico

Delta Air Lines is offering travelers who had plans to fly to parts of Mexico waivers after the recent violence and civil unrest following the killing of a cartel leader.

Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," was killed during a shoot-out in his home state of Jalisco as the Mexican military attempted to capture him on Sunday. Oseguera Cervantes was the boss of one of the fastest-growing criminal networks in Mexico, notorious for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine to the United States and staging brazen attacks against government officials who challenged it.

In response to his death, cartel members blocked roads, set fire to vehicles, and caused widespread violence that has left dozens dead in attacks.

A man extinguishes a burning truck set on fire by organised crime groups in response to an operation in Jalisco to arrest a high-priority security target, at one of the main avenues in Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico, on Feb. 22, 2026. Ulises RUIZ /AFP via Getty Images

The unrest caused one Delta flight from Detroit to Puerto Vallarta to divert to Alabama on Sunday. All passengers were then rebooked back to Detroit.

While the violence continues, the Atlanta-based air carrier says that flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara may be affected. Travelers should check their flight status frequently for updated information about plans on Delta's website or app.

Delta is offering a waiver for any customers who had already booked flights to the area on Feb. 22 through 26. The tickets must be reissued on or before March 7, and the booked travel must begin by that same date. The airline is waiving any fare difference for rebooked travel in the same cabin service. Rebooking travel after March 7 may incur additional costs.

If your travel can't be rescheduled within these guidelines, Delta says customers may cancel the reservation and apply the unused value of the ticket toward another ticket in the next year. You can find all the details about the waiver on Delta's website.

Other airlines, including Air Canada, American, Southwest, and United, have also canceled flights to the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.