Delta sells major employee parking lot near Atlanta airport for $75 million

Delta Air Lines has sold a large employee parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for $75 million as part of a strategic real estate move — but the airline isn't going anywhere.

The roughly 58-acre property, located near Gateway Center Arena, was purchased by Realterm, a real estate investment firm that specializes in transportation and airport-adjacent properties.

Under the agreement, Delta will lease the parking facility back for 20 years, with four additional five-year renewal options, ensuring continued access for employees while allowing the company to unlock capital from its real estate holdings.

What we know about the deal

Industry experts say sale-leaseback agreements like this are common in aviation, allowing airlines to raise cash while maintaining operational control of critical infrastructure.

Delta has not indicated any changes to employee parking access or airport operations as a result of the sale.