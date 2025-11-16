Delta says it saw "zero cancellations" as federal shutdown disruption ends

Despite widespread travel concerns tied to the federal government shutdown, Delta Air Lines says its weekend operations moved forward without disruption.

A spokesperson for the airline told CBS Atlanta they recorded "zero cancellations" on Saturday and Sunday linked to the shutdown's ripple effects on air travel.

Federal officials previously warned that staffing shortages, delayed inspections, and reduced administrative functions could create bottlenecks for airlines nationwide. But Delta said its teams were able to maintain normal operations across its network.

A Delta Airlines Boeing 757-200 plane passes by the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington as it comes in for a landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Nov. 9, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Bill Clark/Getty Images

It's still unclear exactly how other airlines fared through the weekend, and whether any delays or additional strain could surface as the week begins.

Travelers are encouraged to check their airline's app or website for real-time updates.

CBS Atlanta has requested additional details and will update this story as more information becomes available.