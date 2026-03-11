DeKalb police warn students about rumored "Senior Skip Day" takeover as metro Atlanta sees spike in teen gatherings

DeKalb County police are warning students not to participate in a rumored "Senior Skip Day" takeover planned at a local park, as metro Atlanta continues to see a surge of large gatherings involving teens that have sometimes turned chaotic.

In a statement, DeKalb County Police said they are aware of social media posts encouraging students to gather at Wade Walker Park for an unofficial "Senior Skip Day" event.

Police said the gathering is not sanctioned and warned that officers will enforce the law if students show up.

"This is not an approved function," the department said. "DeKalb County Police will enforce truancy laws if any students show up at the park."

Authorities also said officers will take action if any criminal activity occurs.

The warning comes after several teen "takeover" events across metro Atlanta in recent months that have drawn large crowds and prompted police intervention.

In one incident along the Atlanta Beltline, police arrested 14 people and recovered 10 firearms during a gathering involving teens, according to authorities. Investigators say the event was organized and spread largely through social media.

Other takeovers have forced businesses and venues to tighten rules. At Cascade Skating Rink, management recently banned unaccompanied minors on weekends after repeated large gatherings created safety concerns.

Law enforcement agencies across the region say the events often begin as meetups but can quickly escalate when hundreds of teens arrive at the same location.

Officials say similar gatherings have been reported in Atlanta, Cobb County and South Fulton, prompting a coordinated response from police departments.

DeKalb police said they are monitoring the rumored Wade Walker Park gathering closely and will respond if necessary.

"Due to criminal activity observed at teen takeovers in Cobb County and the city of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police will take appropriate measures and charge those involved accordingly if the event happens," the department said.

Authorities are urging parents and students to take the warning seriously and avoid participating in any unsanctioned gatherings.