DeKalb and Fulton animal shelters searching for volunteers to rescue dogs at risk of being put down

When the DeKalb County Animal Shelter called for help after an overcrowding crisis left dozens of dogs at risk of being put down, the community responded in full force.

Lifeline Animal Services, the organization that runs the Fulton County Animal Shelter, said on Thursday that a recent increase in the number of dogs has left their shelters over capacity.

According to Lifeline, the shelters usually take an average of 150 dogs per week, but took in 173 dogs last week, leaving the already-crowded shelters too full.

"If we cannot move these dogs out, we will be forced to make heartbreaking decisions no one wants to make. This is truly a community crisis – and the community can help," a spokesperson for Lifeline said.

And the community did. Volunteers came to make sure that the dogs found foster homes or loving adopters. As of Friday morning, only seven dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter remain at risk.

"I help out with the bridge group that helps the dogs cross over before they do get euthanized, so I'm excited that I don't have to be here first thing in the morning to do that," volunteer Stephanie Hinnant said, wiping tears from her face.

The shelter is now hoping to find people who can adopt the remaining seven dogs starting at 11 a.m. to make sure they can find a wonderful home, even temporarily.

All adoption fees are waived for the dogs during this time.

You can learn more at fultonanimalservices.com/at-risk, dekalbanimalservices.com/adopt, or visit the shelters directly at 1251 Fulton Industrial Boulevard and 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.