Fallen DeKalb firefighter to be laid to rest after memorial service at Truist Park

DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant, who died serving his community, will be laid to rest on Tuesday after a public memorial service.

Fant will lie in state at Truist Park at 1 p.m. before the service begins at 2 p.m., giving colleagues, family, and the community a chance to pay their final respects. He will then be laid to rest at Kennesaw Memorial Park.

Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags at the State Capitol and in Cobb and DeKalb counties to be lowered on Thursday in Fant's honor until sunset.

"Master Firefighter Preston Fant gave his life in service to others, and the entire State of Georgia continues to mourn his sacrifice alongside his loved ones and community," Kemp said in a statement.

Preston Fant is the first firefighter killed in the line of duty in the history of DeKalb County Fire Rescue. DeKalb County Fire Rescue

Fant died on Sept. 9 while responding to a warehouse fire on South Stone Mountain Road. Workers at the scene described a chaotic response as crews worked around an inoperable hydrant, eventually rushing Fant out on a gurney. He did not survive his injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Loved ones have remembered Fant as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, a man of faith whose laughter, generosity, and steady presence made him a cornerstone in the lives of many.

"Above all, he was a devoted husband and father, whose legacy extends far beyond the uniform he wore with pride," DeKalb Fire Rescue wrote in tribute.

Friends and family have described him as someone who loved hunting, fishing, working on cars, watching the Atlanta Braves, and gathering around bonfires.

"He was quite the man," his father told CBS News Atlanta.

A GoFundMe campaign supporting Fant's family has raised over $75,000 to help cover funeral expenses.