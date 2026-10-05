DeKalb County School Board approves Dr. Norman C. Sauce as district's new superintendent

DeKalb County has a new school superintendent.

On Monday, the DeKalb County Board of Education approved making interim Superintendent Dr. Norman C. Sauce III the permanent leader of the metro Atlanta school district. He had been named the sole finalist for the position in September.

"Dr. Sauce has already brought steady leadership, a clear focus on student success, and a commitment to working alongside our schools, staff, families, and community. We look forward to continuing this work together as one district, moving in one direction and #ForwardTogether for results," the school district wrote on Facebook.

Sauce, the former chief of student services for the DeKalb County School District, was appointed to serve as the school system's interim leader in November 2025. His appointment came after a federal grand jury in Chicago indicted former superintendent Devon Horton on more than a dozen charges, including wire fraud, embezzlement and tax evasion. Horton resigned from the position after he was suspended without pay.

Dr. Norman Sauce III has been the interim superintendent of DeKalb County Public Schools since November 2025. DeKalb County School District

Sauce has also served as the area superintendent for high schools and Region IV superintendent for the county.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to be considered for this opportunity to continue serving the students, employees, families, and communities of the DeKalb County School District," Sauce said after the board approved him being named the finalist for the position. "DeKalb is a remarkable school district with extraordinary potential, and I remain committed to working forward together alongside our dedicated employees and community to build on our strengths, address our challenges, and ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed."

Sauce's appointment comes as the district attempts to grapple with the issue of overcrowding and under-enrollment at some of its schools. According to the district, only 83% of elementary seats and 79% of middle school seats were filled during the 2024-2025 school year. At the same time, there were about 4,000 open seats in high schools.

The district's attempt to manage the student population, its "Student Assignment Project," has faced pushback from parents, who have resisted any possible school closures. District leaders say that no recommendations have been made at this time.

While the district deals with that issue, it has seen positive growth, with its four-year graduation rate increasing to 83.3% in 2026. That rate is the highest DeKalb County has ever experienced. District officials say that all of its school groups had gains, with many seeing their highest-ever graduation rates.