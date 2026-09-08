DeKalb County School Board considering possible sole finalist for school superintendent

The DeKalb County Board of Education is planning to vote on whether to approve interim Superintendent Dr. Norman C. Sauce III as the sole finalist to lead the metro Atlanta school district permanently.

The board announced plans to vote on naming Sauce the finalist in its search for the next DeKalb County School District superintendent at its board meeting on Sept. 14.

"This is a significant moment for the DeKalb County School District and the students, families, employees, and communities we serve," said Board Chair Allyson Gevertz. "The Board has carefully considered the leadership qualities and experience needed to guide our District forward. We look forward to continuing this important process and to making a decision that reflects our commitment to providing strong, stable leadership for DCSD."

Dr. Norman Sauce III has been the interim superintendent of DeKalb County Public Schools since November 2025. DeKalb County School District

Sauce, the former chief of student services for the DeKalb County School District, was appointed to serve as the school system's interim leader in November 2025. His appointment came after a federal grand jury in Chicago indicted former superintendent Devon Horton on more than a dozen charges, including wire fraud, embezzlement and tax evasion. Horton resigned from the position after he was suspended without pay.

Sauce has also served as the area superintendent for high schools and Region IV superintendent for the county.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to be considered for this opportunity to continue serving the students, employees, families, and communities of the DeKalb County School District," said Dr. Sauce. "DeKalb is a remarkable school district with extraordinary potential, and I remain committed to working forward together alongside our dedicated employees and community to build on our strengths, address our challenges, and ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed."

Sauce's potential appointment comes as the district attempts to grapple with the issue of overcrowding and under-enrollment at some of its schools. According to the district, only 83% of elementary seats and 79% of middle school seats were filled during the 2024 to 2025 school year. At the same time, there were about 4,000 open seats in high schools.

The district's attempt to manage the student population, its "Student Assignment Project," has faced pushback from parents, who have resisted any possible school closures. District leaders say that no recommendations have been made at this time.

If next week's vote passes, officials say they expect the board's final vote to take place on Oct. 5.