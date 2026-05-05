DeKalb County makes changes to school consolidation plan, but closures remain possible

The DeKalb County School District won't be making any decisions on whether to shut down or convert any of its schools in the near future.

For months, the district has been working on what it calls its "Student Assignment Project," an attempt to manage the uneven distribution of DeKalb County students.

District leaders have pointed to data showing that some of its schools are overcrowded while others have many desks left empty.

The plan has received pushback from many parents, who have held rallies to protest their local schools' possible closure.

On Tuesday, the district said that it heard from families and stakeholders through the first two rounds of community engagement that "the process felt too top-down," and that the proposed "scenarios appeared predetermined."

DeKalb County parents rallied to try to stop Oak Grove Elementary from closing on Friday. CBS News Atlanta

In response to those criticisms, the school system said that it would be looking at enrollment and capacity data and reviewing how school projects planned to open between 2027 and 2029 will impact six clusters in the county: Chamblee, Cross Keys, Dunwoody, Druid Hills, Lakeside, and Tucker.

After additional community conversations, district officials expect to present a final recommendation to the Board of Education in December.

Next year, officials say the project will look at under-enrollment in six clusters: Towers, Columbia, McNair, Cedar Grove, Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK), and Miller Grove.

"While Round 1 and Round 2 scenarios focused on potential school closings, consolidations, or repurposing, especially in areas where enrollment has declined, at this time, no decisions have been made," the district said on a website focusing on the project. "These conversations will continue through the fall and spring."

The school district said that while no decisions about potential closures have been made, it remains a possibility for some schools in the future.

"We must also be clear: both overcrowding and under-enrollment are impacting students today, limiting access to programs, teachers, and opportunities. Addressing both challenges is essential," the district said. "Every student in DeKalb County deserves equitable access to opportunity, regardless of where they live or which school they attend."

You can see the full updated Student Assignment Project website here.