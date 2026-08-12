DeKalb County restarts redistricting plan to address uneven student population, asks for public input

The DeKalb County School District's redistricting plan to address student overcrowding and under-enrollment is going through some major changes.

Since February, the district has been working on what it calls its "Student Assignment Project," an attempt to manage the uneven distribution of DeKalb County students.

According to the district, only 83% of elementary seats and 79% of middle school seats were filled during the 2024 to 2025 school year. At the same time, there were about 4,000 open seats in high schools.

On Tuesday, the school district announced that it would be focusing on overcrowding in six school clusters during the fall: Lakeside, Cross Keys, Chamblee, Tucker, Dunwoody, and Druid Hills. Officials say these areas will be impacted by the new or expanded schools opening beginning in 2027.

Next year, officials say they expect to focus on under-enrolled schools in the Towers, McNair, Cedar Grove, Miller Grove, Columbia, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Clusters.

The move comes after parents and community members pushed back on the county's plan to shut down or convert dozens of schools. District leaders say that no recommendations have been made at this time and that the examination of the schools in the six clusters will continue until October.

"The Student Assignment Project has always been about one thing: shaping what's next for student opportunity," said Dr. Norman C. Sauce III, Interim Superintendent of DeKalb County School District. "We're continuing that work in new, more collaborative ways. This fall, we focus on communities experiencing overcrowding, and early next year, we will turn to communities experiencing under-enrollment. Our north star hasn't changed: strengthening opportunity for every DeKalb student."

The district is now asking for any community members who would like to serve on the Community Advisory Team to submit an interest form between Aug. 11 and Aug. 25.

Schools involved in the fall examination

Dunwoody Cluster:

Austin Elementary School

Chesnut Elementary School

Dunwoody Elementary School

Hightower Elementary School

Kingsley Elementary School

Vanderlyn Elementary School

Peachtree Middle School

Dunwoody High School

Chamblee Cluster

Ashford Park Elementary School

Doraville United Elementary School

Huntley Hills Elementary School

Montgomery Elementary School

Chamblee Middle School

Chamblee HS

Cross Keys Cluster:

Cara Reynolds Elementary School

Dresden Elementary School

John Lewis Elementary School

Montclair Elementary School

Woodward Elementary School

Sequoyah Middle School

Cross Keys High School

Tucker Cluster

Brockett Elementary School

Idlewood Elementary School

Livsey Elementary School

Midvale Elementary School

Smoke Rise Elementary School

Tucker Middle School

Tucker High School

Lakeside Cluster:

Briarlake Elementary School

Evansdale Elementary School

Hawthorne Elementary School

Henderson Mill Elementary School

Oak Grove Elementary School

Pleasantdale Elementary School

Sagamore Hills Elementary School

Henderson Middle School

Lakeside High School

Druid Hills Cluster: