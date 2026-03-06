Watch CBS News
DeKalb County officer stabbed by intoxicated man during confrontation at gas station, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Dan Raby

CBS Atlanta

A DeKalb County police officer is recovering in the hospital after officials say he was stabbed by an "intoxicated unwanted person" at a gas station early Friday morning.

Authorities say the attack happened on the 5400 block of Covington Highway.

According to investigators, multiple officers were called to the gas station after reports of an intoxicated man who was disturbing customers.

When the officers tried to interact with the man, police say he began to fight with them and pulled out a knife, stabbing one of the officers.

covington-highway-stabbing.jpg
Police say an intoxicated man stabbed a DeKalb County officer during a confrontation at a gas station early Friday morning. CBS News Atlanta

Additional officers arrived at the scene and took the man into custody.

The injured officer sustained several cuts during the incidents and was taken to a hospital. Officials say he is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect was also taken to a hospital for what authorities called "minor injuries."

Investigators have not released the identity of the officer or the suspect and have not said what charges the man may face.

The incident remains under investigation.

