Officers shoot suspect accused of holding person against their will in DeKalb County home, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

A person accused of holding someone against their will at a DeKalb County home was shot by police and rushed to the hospital early Friday morning.

While details about the situation are limited, officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say officers were called to the 7900 block of Errol Drive at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being held against their will.

When officers got to the scene, officials say they "encountered a suspect and gunfire was exchanged."

img-0383.jpg
The GBI is investigating a shooting by DeKalb County police officers that left a suspect critically injured. CBS News Atlanta

The suspect, who police have not identified, was hit and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

The DeKalb County Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting. This incident will be the GBI's 73rd officer-involved shooting investigation this year.

