DeKalb County extends data center moratorium through September

DeKalb County commissioners have approved a 100-day extension of a moratorium on new data center applications, keeping the pause in place through the end of September.

The current moratorium was set to expire June 23. The extension gives county leaders more time to review how data centers should be regulated as metro Atlanta continues to attract more development tied to artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other digital services.

Data centers are large facilities that help power AI, cloud computing, streaming and many of the online services people use every day. But some residents say the rapid growth of the industry is raising concerns about water use, infrastructure and the long-term impact on nearby communities.

Several residents who attended the meeting said they wanted a longer extension to allow for more studies before future regulations are finalized.

"We would have preferred a year," said Jan Dunaway, a DeKalb Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor. "We don't think it's adequate time to do the studies to ensure that the citizens of DeKalb are safe."

Jackie Malcom, a South DeKalb resident, said existing infrastructure is already a concern in her community. "Our area where I live off of Bouldercrest and Cedar Grove, our infrastructure is already tore up and we already have water issues," Malcom said.

Residents said their concerns go beyond technology. Many are focused on whether existing water and sewer systems can support large-scale development.

One proposed South DeKalb data center project currently moving through the review process could total roughly 2 million square feet, according to residents tracking the proposal. That project remains under review because it was submitted before the moratorium took effect.

Some residents say they want county leaders to conduct additional research before allowing more projects to move forward. "We're talking about a health study, an environmental scan, all of the research that's needed," said Donna Priest-Brown, a Stonecrest resident.

Priest-Brown said she is not opposed to technology, but believes infrastructure concerns should be addressed first. "We have a broken water system. Let's fix that first, okay? And then maybe we could talk about future technology development in DeKalb County," she said.

The moratorium prevents DeKalb County from accepting new data center applications while leaders continue reviewing possible regulations. The Board of Commissioners' next regular meeting is set for June 23rd.