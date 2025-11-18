DeKalb County residents push back against proposal that could bring massive data centers to their neighborhoods

DeKalb County residents are raising alarms over a proposed policy change that they say could fundamentally reshape their communities — and not for the better.

During a packed community meeting at the Stonecrest Library this week, neighbors urged county commissioners to vote against a zoning text amendment that would formally define and set regulations for data centers in DeKalb County.

Opponents argue the rules are too broad and could allow large, industrial-scale data campuses to be built dangerously close to residential neighborhoods.

"We don't want this and we don't need this," one resident said during public comment. "This does not benefit us or our children or our neighborhoods."

Concerns center on Bouldercrest, Ellenwood proposals

Although the amendment would apply countywide, residents say recent proposals — including one in Ellenwood and another near Bouldercrest Road — have sharpened community concern.

Jackie Malcolm, who lives near one of the proposed sites, said neighbors still aren't getting clear answers.

"We've been told different things at different meetings," Malcolm said. "They're proposing a data campus on Bouldercrest… and it's going to impact three or four neighborhoods. I am totally against it."

Those who support the change say data centers could bring jobs and spur economic development. But residents at the meeting said the tradeoffs are far too great.

Water use, energy strain, noise, pollution top the list of concerns

Many residents fear the impacts aren't being taken seriously — particularly in south and east DeKalb, where they say environmental burdens are already heavy.

"Nobody is really talking about the impacts on everyday people," said Gina Mangham with Renew DeKalb. "No one is talking about the health impacts. That is a huge issue, especially in South and East DeKalb because we are already inundated with pollution."

Organizers say data centers can consume millions of gallons of water per day, draw enormous amounts of power, and generate around-the-clock noise from cooling equipment. They worry the county's aging infrastructure isn't equipped to handle the strain.

"There are a lot of things they need to look into," Malcolm said. "We're already in a water decree — a ten-for-ten water decree — and we have broken infrastructure."

Community leaders call for a full stop

Neighborhood groups are now calling for three specific actions:

Rejecting the zoning amendment Withdrawing current data campus proposals Creating a separate ordinance outright banning data campuses in residential areas

"We don't want data centers in our community," Mangham said. "This is affecting Black and brown communities. Most of the available land is in South and East DeKalb. We have been promised for years economic development that would improve the quality of lives. I believe this will destroy our community."

Organizers say this week's meeting is only the beginning. They plan to show up in force when the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners votes on the amendment Thursday.

Residents say their message is simple: development shouldn't come at the cost of their health, their environment, or their homes.