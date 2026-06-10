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DeKalb County extends data center moratorium

As DeKalb County extends its moratorium on new data center applications, residents say the debate is about more than artificial intelligence and technology. Community members are voicing concerns over water usage, aging infrastructure, environmental impacts and the rapid pace of development as large projects continue moving through the approval process. CBS Atlanta's Jamal Goss explains why some neighbors believe the county must address these issues before additional data centers are built.
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