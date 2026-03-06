Crossover Day 2026: Lawmakers face crucial legislative deadline at the Georgia Capitol

The deadline is quickly approaching for Georgia lawmakers working under the Gold Dome to keep their legislation alive.

Friday is Crossover Day at the State Capitol, the final day that bills can move from one chamber to the other. Any legislation that doesn't make the switch by midnight is essentially dead for the year.

Dozens of bills remain up for debate. Many others, including an attempt to ban car booting, are stuck in committees with little hope of passing. A push to make lemon pepper Georgia's official wing flavor is also waiting to be put to a vote on the floor, despite efforts by its supporter, state Rep. Eric Bell.

One piece of legislation that's drawn a lot of attention is a resolution that could have cut property taxes for homeowners by 75% or more through a state constitutional amendment. The most recent push failed on Tuesday when all but one Democrat voted against it. Because such amendments in Georgia require a two-thirds vote by legislators, the plan backed by Republican state House Speaker Jon Burns needed at least 21 Democratic votes.

The gold dome of Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Georgia bill could be revived on Friday, but House Republicans said they would also begin looking at more limited ways to provide property tax relief that wouldn't require a constitutional amendment.

A high-profile bill that doesn't have to worry about the deadline is a proposal to restrict cellphones at high schools statewide. The legislation would prohibit high school students from accessing personal electronic devices during the "bell-to-bell" school day, expanding current restrictions already put in place for younger students. It was approved by the House in late February and has moved to the Senate.

Lawmakers have already approved the amended 2026 budget, which includes an income tax rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples and families. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the budget earlier this week.

The session will close on April 2, meaning that bills that survive Crossover Day still have time to be passed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.