A Georgia lawmaker wants to make lemon pepper the state's official wing flavor

A flavor synonymous with Atlanta culture could soon join Georgia's list of official state symbols.

State Rep. Eric Bell, a Democrat from Jonesboro, has introduced House Bill 1013, a bipartisan proposal that would designate lemon pepper as Georgia's official state chicken wing flavor. Bell says the idea grew out of a simple realization: Georgia already recognizes dozens of official symbols, and lemon pepper wings have become one of the state's most recognizable cultural staples.

"If you grow up in Georgia, you learn about all the things we've officially designated: the state bird, the peach, butter pecan ice cream, Brunswick stew," Bell said in an interview. "Lemon pepper is a culinary phenomenon here. When you travel outside Georgia, you notice pretty quickly that not every place even has lemon pepper wings. That's when you realize how unique it is to the South and to this state."

Bell described lemon pepper wings as more than just a menu item, calling them a shared experience that cuts across backgrounds and generations. Whether served plain, hot, honey-glazed or mixed with other flavors, he said, the dish brings people together.

"It's literally a dinner-table conversation," Bell said. "Sleepovers after basketball games, family dinners, Super Bowl parties ... We all have memories of eating lemon pepper wings, arguing about flats or drums, ranch or blue cheese. It's something Georgians can smile about and be proud of."

Atlanta's influence looms large in the bill. Bell pointed to the city's sports culture, nightlife, and music scene, from arenas hosting Falcons and Hawks games to club kitchens and hip-hop lyrics, as key reasons lemon pepper wings have gained national attention. He noted references in songs by artists such as Gucci Mane and Rick Ross, as well as the flavor's expansion onto menus at major restaurant chains.

"People all over the country know lemon pepper wings are a Georgia thing," Bell said. "Whether you're in Arizona, New York or California, when you hear lemon pepper wings, you think of Atlanta."

The bill has drawn bipartisan support, with co-sponsors including Reps. Dexter Sharper of Valdosta, Kasey Carpenter of Dalton, David Huddleston of Roopville and Mekyah McQueen of Smyrna. Bell said the flavor's popularity made it easy to find common ground at the Capitol.

"We're all human, we all have to eat," he said. "It's hard to find someone who doesn't like lemon pepper in some form. Even if they say they don't like it hot, they'll tell you they like mild lemon pepper. As long as it's got the sprinkles on it."

Some critics have questioned whether symbolic legislation belongs in the General Assembly, but Bell pushed back, noting Georgia's long list of official state symbols.

"If people don't think this belongs, then they'd have to say the same about the state song, the state fruit or any of our other symbols," he said. "We're working on serious issues, too. But we also need unity. And what better way to bring people together than around the kitchen table?"

Bell said the designation could also boost tourism and local businesses, encouraging visitors to seek out wing spots across the state and sparking friendly competition over who serves the best lemon pepper wings.

"People could come to Georgia and make it a point to try different places," he said. "It highlights our restaurants and our culture."

Since introducing the bill, Bell said feedback from constituents has been largely positive, and often playful, with residents debating preferred variations rather than the idea itself.

"Most people are just happy," he said. "They're sharing stories, arguing about hot versus mild, or asking why it's not lemon pepper flats. It's relatable, and that helps people feel more connected to state politics."

House Bill 1013 was introduced last week and has not yet received its first committee hearing. Bell said he hopes it will be assigned soon and is encouraging Georgians to show their support as the legislative process moves forward.

If the bill ultimately passes and reaches Gov. Brian Kemp's desk, Bell said he's optimistic and joked that the decision could be settled over a plate of wings.