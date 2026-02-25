Georgia lawmakers stall car boot ban, leaving frustrated drivers with no relief from predatory parking enforcement

Daryl Terry II had exited a popular wing restaurant, only to discover a heavy metal boot clamped to his car's wheel. "I think booting should be banned because it's predatory. You're preying on people who are just trying to visit business establishments," Daryl said, shaking his head while holding a $100 boot removal receipt.

Daryl explained that the parking lot was confusing, with faded signs barely visible even in broad daylight. "At night, you can't see the sign at all," he said. "By the time I got to my car, there were already two boots on it. The guy told me I left the property and didn't pay, so he was entitled to boot my car."

He's not alone. Maddie Yoder, who works at a nearby bakery, has experienced the same fate. "I've worked here for five years. One morning, I quickly grabbed a spot and came back to a boot. The attendant literally waits for people to make a mistake," she said, pointing out the tricky signage that designates spots for specific businesses.

Both drivers are among many Georgians who hoped a recent State Senate bill would end what they call predatory booting. Democratic State Senator Josh McLaurin, the bill's sponsor, says the practice is a form of extortion. "Georgia needs to ban the boot. You're trapped when it happens."

Despite gaining bipartisan support, the bill was abruptly killed in a procedural move. It was sent to a committee that, due to the chairman's resignation, couldn't hold hearings or move bills forward.

"That committee is essentially dead," McLaurin explained. Efforts to get comment from the Lt. Governor's office about the bill's demise went unanswered.

McLaurin isn't giving up. He plans to reintroduce the legislation later this session, hopeful that relief is still possible for Georgia drivers. He also points out an inconsistency: "Towing companies in Georgia are regulated and can't just wait in a lot for you to mess up. Booting, on the other hand, is barely regulated at all."

For now, drivers like Daryl and Maddie keep a closer eye on the signs—and their wallets—hoping that lawmakers will finally put the brakes on predatory booting.