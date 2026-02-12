Dozens of couples to say "I do" during Atlanta Gladiators' Valentine's Day game

Valentine's Day is going to feel cold for 94 couples invited to step onto the ice this weekend at Gas South Arena.

They plan to get married or renew their vows all at once on the ice during Saturday's Atlanta Gladiators game.

"Our goal is 94 couples at once, all during our first intermission," Gladiators President Jared Youngman told CBS News Atlanta, "And Angie Ward with The Bull is going to officiate them all of them at once."

Ridge Beck and Kelly Ahern are newlyweds of two years and will be renewing their vows on Saturday.

The Marietta couple are season ticket holders and said Gladiators games are recurring date nights.

"I think she might be a little bit shy about it, but I'm pretty excited," Beck said. "I think it would be super fun. It's kind of scary but exciting at the same time. Everyone's watching you, but it's a lot more people than at our wedding."

Newlyweds Ridge Beck and Kelly Ahern are season ticket holders and said Gladiators games are recurring date nights. CBS News Atlanta

For Marietta's Jeffery and Jamie Durkee, the timing of the game could not be more perfect. The game falls just two weeks before their 40th anniversary.

"I was planning on taking her to the vow renewal as a surprise, then somebody let it out that," Durkee said. "'Weren't you planning on doing that vow renewal thing at the Glades game?' I was like 'Oh yeah, I was, but you weren't supposed to say anything.' So no mystery ride, but still wanted to take the opportunity for our 40th anniversary to renew our vows."

Jeffery and Jamie Durkee are renewing their vows during the game, which is days before their 400th anniversary. CBS News Atlanta

Then there is the big question: what do you wear?

"Well, he suggested that I wear my wedding dress, but that's insane, so I'll probably be wearing a jersey, but maybe a white jersey," Ahern said.

"We do still have the dress," said Jeffery Durkee, "and I do have a tux, but we'll be in Glads gear for sure."

The event, called 94 Weddings on Ice, is in its second year after a successful first year with the Gladiators last season.

The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. Saturday. You can get tickets here.