Community to honor 3 Georgia teens killed in Florida spring break crash at celebration of life Monday in Cumming

Family, friends and a grieving North Georgia community will come together to honor the three teenagers whose lives were cut short during a spring break trip to Florida.

A celebration of life for Jackson Mobley, Jaylyn Fehr and Charlotte Martin, students at Horizon Christian Academy, is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Browns Bridge Church.

The three teens were killed on April 6 when their vehicle veered off the road and burst into flames in Jackson County, Florida. A fourth student, Jamison Mobley, survived the crash and remains hospitalized in critical condition in Florida. The school community continues to pray for her recovery.

Tonight's service comes nearly a month after students returned to school from spring break.

"We recognize that returning to school will not feel normal," the school said in a statement. "We move forward together, grieving, supporting one another, and trusting the Lord to guide us step by step."

The school said additional counselors, licensed Christian counselors and local faith leaders were available on campus throughout that first week to support students and staff as they processed the loss.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with these families every day," the school said. "We have been both blessed and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from our community."

Memorial crosses and flowers have been placed near the crash scene in Florida as both communities continue to show support for the grieving families.