After tragic spring break crash, Georgia high school delays reopening for students and expands grief counseling

The North Georgia community continues to mourn three high school students killed in a spring break crash in Florida, while one survivor remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to school officials and authorities.

Horizon Christian Academy said in a statement that it is grieving after "an incredibly difficult week" following the deaths of students Jackson Mobley, Jaylyn Fehr, and Charlotte Martin, who were killed last Monday morning when their vehicle veered off the road and burst into flames in Jackson County, Florida.

Another student, Jamison Mobley, remains hospitalized in Florida. School officials said the community is continuing to pray for her recovery.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with these families every day," the school said. "We have been both blessed and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from our community."

The school said it will not hold classes for students on Monday, giving faculty and staff time to "gather, mourn, pray and prepare" for students' return on Tuesday. Administrators said the transition back to campus will be handled with care and that normal routines should not be expected.

"We recognize that returning to school will not feel normal," the statement said. "We move forward together, grieving, supporting one another, and trusting the Lord to guide us step by step."

School officials said additional counselors and pastors will be available on campus throughout the week, including licensed Christian counselors and local faith leaders, to support students and staff as they process the loss.

The school also said it has shared GoFundMe links on its website for families seeking to support those affected. No funeral arrangements have been announced.

Authorities said memorial crosses and flowers have been placed near the crash scene as both Georgia and Florida communities continue to show support for the families.