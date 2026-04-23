Cobb County leaders shut down plan for Walmart drone delivery hub over neighborhood concerns

A plan to bring drone deliveries to an East Cobb Walmart has been grounded, at least for now.

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday to deny a zoning request that would have allowed Walmart to operate a drone delivery hub at its store on Johnson Ferry Road.

The proposal, backed by drone company Wing Aviation, aimed to speed up deliveries by flying small packages directly to customers' homes in minutes.

Supporters say the technology is the future of convenience.

"At Walmart, we're constantly looking for the best way to serve the customer," said Glenn Wilkins, the company's Georgia and Florida director of public affairs. "Drone deliveries allow us to meet demand for faster service, not just for younger customers, but older ones too."

Under the plan, drones would be stationed at the store and used to deliver items like groceries, over-the-counter medicine and small household goods. Orders placed through an app would be packed on-site, then flown about 165 to 200 feet in the air at speeds up to 60 mph. Once at a home, the drone would hover and lower the package to the ground before returning to recharge.

But county leaders made clear the decision wasn't about the technology; it was about the location.

"This is a land use case, not a drone case," Commissioner Joan Birrell said during the hearing, pointing to concerns about how the operation would fit into the surrounding community.

Neighbors and local representatives raised issues about noise, safety and compatibility with nearby homes and businesses. The proposed drone site would have been built in the Walmart parking lot, surrounded by single-family neighborhoods, restaurants with outdoor seating and even veterinary offices.

"This is a high-impact use in a low-impact area," said David Rumrill, who represents nearby residents. He noted the drones can only carry about 2 to 3 pounds, questioning whether the benefits outweigh the potential disruption.

County zoning staff also recommended denying the request.

While the Federal Aviation Administration regulates airspace, local governments control land use, giving Cobb County the final say on whether the drone hub could be built at that specific site.

The vote marks a setback for Walmart and Wing, which have been expanding drone delivery programs across metro Atlanta. The companies say the service can deliver items in five minutes or less.